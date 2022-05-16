Kendall Jenner stole the show on the recent episode of The Kardashians when she struggled to cut a cucumber in front of her mom

The model reportedly told her mom she was scared she would cut herself while trying to fix herself a quick snack on the popular reality show

The viewers of the show shared mixed reactions to the awkward moment and some accused he mom, Kris Jenner, of not teaching her how to use a knife

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kendall Jenner cannot even cut a cucumber. Kim Kardashian's young sister failed dismally to fix herself a snack in front of her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kendall Jenner struggled to cut a cucumber. Image: @kendalljenner

Source: Instagram

The video of the awkward moment is doing the rounds on social media. The short clip was filmed by a social media user who watched the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

The clip of the model struggling to chop up the vegetable went viral on Twitter as peeps shared mixed reactions to it. BuzzFeedNews reports that Kendall Jenner admitted that she was "scared" she'll accidentally cut herself when she asked her mom how to hold the cucumber and the knife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The publication went on to report that Kendall's mom had to call in their private chef to help the stunner. Peeps shared hilarious reactions to the awkward moment and many accused her mother of not teaching her how to use a knife.

@RealEstateGusto wrote:

"Poor girl was never taught how to use a knife. Totally not her fault."

@Tiggsx3 said:

"What is sad is the mother is just sitting there and has to call the chef to make a snack! SAD."

@CarmenGanon commented:

"Common sense would tell you how to cut a damn cucumber."

@CapricornK78 wrote:

"Coming from someone not on the petty train here. I think it's just that it's a basic skill most of us learn growing up not even thinking one wouldn't learn. Just shows their upbringing is far different than most."

@rthomas1 added:

"I’m left handed and I would never cut a cucumber that way. She is ill equipped for the real world. Imagine if she had to make her own salad. She probably would end up fingerless."

Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner caught on camera schmoozing Elon Musk

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian's mom is a smooth operator. Kris Jenner was caught on camera getting up close and personal with billionaire, Elon Musk.

The video of their interaction did the rounds on social media. Kris was walking with her bae, Corey Gamble, when she spotted the new owner of Twitter.

Elon was with his mom. The reality TV star walked up to him and asked to fix his bow tie while Corey entertained his mother, reports The South African. The video of their little chat has set tongues wagging on Twitter.

Source: Briefly News