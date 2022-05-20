Mmusi Maimane topped the trends list after he appeared on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG on Thursday afternoon

The politician and MacG spoke about his childhood, Mzansi politics, immigration issues and the type of music he likes, among other things

The One SA Movement leader revealed that he likes rap music when he shared that he doesn't like DJ Shimza's new song titled Higher

Politician Mmusi Maimane trended on social media after the latest episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG. The One SA Movement leader was a guest on the podcast.

He sat down with Mac G and his co-host Sol Phenduka. They spoke about politics, Mmusi's childhood, immigration laws, the country's current state of affairs and the type of music he likes.

When MacG asked what the first thing the former Democratic Alliance leader will do if becomes Mzansi's president, the opinionated politician said he'll change the country's education system. He said he'll do away with the 30% pass mark, reports TshisaLIVE.

The show's host tried to reignite the beef between Mmusi Maimane and DJ Shimza. MacG asked if Mmusi likes the DJ's new single Higher. He shared that he doesn't like it and revealed that he is a hip-hop head. DJ Shimza produces electronic dance music.

"I don't (like it)."

Peeps took to Twitter to share their honest thoughts on the interview. Many shared that they didn't like Mmusi before the interview but fell in love with him after he shared his life story on the podcast.

@JonMarduk wrote:

"Great podcast. You're honestly my last hope in politicians in RSA. I hope you become the president as soon as possible."

@TULU96000608 said:

"Much respect sir. But I differ with you on Operation Dudula. You are misrepresenting or misunderstanding the facts. We love foreigners. We just want them to respect our laws. Those illegal must go home! Simple. The legal ones with non-scarce skills must go home."

@BongiMakhuvele commented:

"Your interview was great. I think I misunderstood you."

@KHATHU_MATUNDE wrote:

"Comrade, I always believed in you. You're smart man with good visions for this country... With you we can go far, Comrade."

@Thembimatipira1 said:

"Now I like you. I used to think you were uptight & boring. You are a good guy Mmusi."

@Qiniso_Lonke added:

"For the first time I’m actually falling in love with the real you. I’m so ashamed of myself for getting a false narrative about you. You are such a light for this country."

