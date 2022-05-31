MacG's Podcast and Chill recently had very interesting guests that landed the show on the trending list once again

MacGyver Mukhwevo, better known as MacG , interviewed nudists on their reasons for their choice of lifestyle and the guests provided mind-opening insight

, Fans of the podcast found themselves divided as many had mixed feelings, especially about MacG's conduct in the interview

MacG's latest guests were nudists and the Chillers could not get enough of their story.

MacG recently interview nudists on 'Podcast and Chill' who explained their lifestyle Image: Instagram/@macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill is well-known for having interesting guests each week and the latest episode did not disappoint.

MacG interviews nudists on Podcast and Chill

The latest Podcast and Chill episode featured Bongani and Babalwa, who are naturists. The two appeared nude on the podcast and explained their philosophy.

Bongani said he "felt trapped" in his job and he wanted to find a way to free himself. Explaining naturism after MacG asked Bongani to stand up and show his private parts, he said:

"It is not parading, it is not showing off, asking me to stand up is exhibitionist."

Babalwa also said:

"You have to take out things to expose yourself to yourself."

Chillers found the Podcast and Chill episode refreshing

Viewers of the show were eager to share their thoughts as many found the episode to be educational as one tweet explains.

@AbelDaizer commented:

"Am I the only one who totally forgot about those two guests being naked after a few minutes of them being in the show? I think I'm also a naturist and I can handle these vibes easy."

Fan account @MacGmonitor commented:

"MacG is empowering the culture nudists and naturist. #PodcastAndChill."

Some Chillers found the episode hilarious with Mac G's commentary.

@Ndiani_Khupe commented:

"MacG's excitement when it comes to Sexual topics I'm sure he really loved Sex Ed #PodcastAndChill"

Others were not happy with Mac G's conduct during the interview.

@LisaSkweyiya commented:

"MacG sometimes finds a joke in everything even if there's no need. He was also rude to the Bongani guy who laughed it away. It was a good show & educational nonetheless."

