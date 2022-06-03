Kim Kardashian is the ultimate socialite, and many would expect her to be coveted on any event's guestlist

TV star Kim Kardashian was eager to grace the UK Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations but was met with rejection and turned away from the exclusive event

Netizens found the rejection acceptable because of Kim Kardashian's nationality, as some doubted she knew the reason for the event

Kim Kardashian was not allowed to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on 4 June after flying to London with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were not invited to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee party in the UK even after asking the palace and BBC. Image: Getty Images/MEGA/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian, graces many A-list events, but the Queen of England's Platinum Jubilee party will not be one of them.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson did everything to attend the Platinum Jubilee

The reality TV star's representative said the rejection is not usual for her client. The representative said:

“Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration,”

Kim tried other avenues, including the event's broadcaster, BBC and the Palace itself. Both did not grant Kim's wish.

According to The South African, Kim and Pete were already in London when they got rejected, and she would even consider non VIP tickets.

This party is important as Queen Elizabeth II is the first to be 70 years on the throne, reaching a Platinum Jubilee.

Kim would love to join the star-studded guest list with icons such as Queen, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers, who will celebrate the Queen.

Beloved voice-over legend Sir David Attenborough and soccer legend David Beckham will also attend.

Netizens understand why Kim Kardashian was rejected from going to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

In a post shared by Daily Mail, netizens reacted, and most were not sympathetic that Kim was not invited to the exclusive party. Many thought the Kardashian was not qualified to be in attendance.

@iknowwhatumean tweeted:

"Aww poor Kim kardashian who rarely visits the peasants in UK who pay to watch her on the telly, asked for an invite to the Platinum Jubilee which was declined. Decided to visit the UK anyway."

@Mama_FeMariana commented:

"Well, why would she be invited in the first place presumptuous much?!"

@LindaAma wrote:

"She's not British. Why in the world would the Queen want her there?"

@RaptorsUniverse added:

"@KimKardashian why go to London with NO invite. No reality TV celebs please. This is a serious event."

@eviebody commented:

"Oi Kim! The Platinum jubilee is not a fashion show! "

@LA_TO_THE6 wrote:

"She has...what? Other than money. Nothing. No status. This is a status party."

@Beeznitchio commented:

" She doesn't actually care beyond having the bragging rights of having been there for publicity and they realize it. They don't want to cheapen it like that."

