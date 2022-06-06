The Real Housewives of Durban stars attended the opening of the first phase of the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga

RHOD star Sorisha Naidoo's husband and businessman Vivian Reddy is the majority shareholder of the R4.5 billion 27-storey skyscraper

Nonku Williams took to social media to share some of the snaps that she, the other housewives and political figures took on the night of the glamorous event

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo's hubby Vivian Reddy has launched a five-star hotel in KZN. The first phase of the R4.5 billion Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga, outside Durban was opened on Friday night.

The Real Housewives of Durban stars and Bheki Cele attended the launch of a brand new hotel in Durban. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Sorisha, other housewives and business and political players of KwaZulu-Natal attended the star-studded event. Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane, King Misizulu and the province's Premier Sihle Zikalala were all dressed to the nines at the ceremony.

IOL reports that the 27-storey skyscraper includes residential units and a mall. It has 207 rooms, a 600-seater conference venue and six meeting rooms.

RHOD star Nonku Williams took to Instagram to share some pics and videos of herself and other other housewives.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the way they were all dressed to impress.

nanausher1 wrote:

"Look at the beautiful @nonku_williams with my boss. You looked absolutely gorgeous and also met @mrs.jojo.robinson, very humble and sweet."

dr_sam_sparkle said:

"Nonku on fireeeee as always. Love your style."

nadine_designs_ commented:

"You ladies rock."

prince.mashangz wrote:

"Sori Sori is not here to play."

nomangesimbekushe said:

"Nonku always on point."

vuyo_vhee added:

"We need Season 3."

RHOD trends as viewers defend Nonku Williams

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban trended on social media after dropping another spicy episode. The viewers of the reality show defended Nonku Williams.

The fans claim other cast members of the show were ganging up on Nonku. The star's fans shared that their fave is the one who gives viewers juicy content every week.

The viewers also slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for allegedly looking down on cast members who are not married. The hashtag #RHOD is trending on Twitter as the viewers continue to share their thoughts on the latest episode.

Source: Briefly News