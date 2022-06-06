Gigi Lamayne makes sure that she stands out from the crowd when she's invited to the glitz and glamorous events around Mzansi

The stunner is not only a rapper but she's also a trendsetter when it comes to new fashion styles that are dominating around the globe

The Ice Cream hitmaker shared that her style is eccentric and the way she dresses these days is inspired by Japanese culture

Gigi Lamayne is not just a rapper but she's also a fashionista. The stunner is a trendsetter when it comes to dressing up for the red carpet or attending glitz and glamorous events.

Gigi Lamayne is not only a rapper but she's also a fashionista. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The Ice Cream hitmaker usually works with stylist, Jesus Bopape. In an interview with Briefly News, Gigi shared that Jesus is super talented.

"He's absolutely amazing. He's super talented."

Speaking about her style, she shared that her sense of style is eccentric and is inspired by the rock and roll fashion. Just like any other rapper, sometimes she likes her outfits a bit baggy with a touch of leather. She also shared that she's now into a bit of Japanese fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I go through phases just like any other creative. For me it is whatever that makes me standout."

Briefly News takes a look at 5 snaps of the media personality's most iconic looks below.

1. The Harajuku look

Harajuku is a place in Tokyo, Japan where almost everyone dresses up in anime and cosplay costumes. In the cover of her latest album Set In Stone, the artist went for the Harajuku look. She slayed the look and her Instagram fam and fans agreed that she looks stunning.

2. The Real Housewives of Lagos look

The star slayed her look at the launch of The Real Housewives of Lagos in Johannesburg. She dressed to the nines and definitely slayed on the red carpet during the glamorous event that was attended by Mzansi and Nigerian celebs.

3. The makoti look

Although she's not taken yet, Gigi Lamayne knows how to dress up for a traditional wedding ceremony. In the snap below she went for the traditional outfit, usually rocked by wives at their traditional weddings and she killed the look.

4. The African Queen look

As an African, she's also inspired by how other women from across the continent dress. She looked ravishing in the snap below when she attended an African-themed event.

5. Dripping in leather

In the snap below, she's definitely representing the hip-hop community. She slayed the outfit when she went to perform on Massive Music recently and Mzansi was here for her look. During her interview with Briefly News, she did mention that she has a few outfits in her wardrobe that are made out of leather.

Gigi Lamayne drops new album

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne is back with new music. The rapper's new album Set In Stone topped the trends list on social media when it dropped on Friday, 20 May.

The stunner worked with some of Mzansi's finest artists in her latest project. The 10-track album features rappers such as Big Zulu, Kid X and Musiholiq. Gigi also did a track with dance music queens, Makhadzi and Busiswah.

Using the hashtag #SetInStone, the Ice Cream hitmaker's fans have taken to Twitter to share their views on her latest offering. Many shared that Gigi Lamayne is one of the best rappers in the African continent after streaming the album on digital platforms.

Source: Briefly News