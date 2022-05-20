Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne is trending on social media after releasing her new banging album Set In Stone on Friday morning

Gigi Lamayne is back with new music. The rapper's new album Set In Stone is topping the trends list on social media since it dropped on Friday, 20 May.

Gigi Lamayne has released her new album, Set In Stone. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The stunner worked with some of Mzansi's finest artists in her latest project. The 10-track album features rappers such as Big Zulu, Kid X and Musiholiq. Gigi also did a track with dance music queens, Makhadzi and Busiswah.

Using the hashtag #SetInStone, the Ice Cream hitmaker's fans have taken to Twitter to share their views on her latest offering. Many shared that Gigi Lamayne is one of the best rappers in the African continent after streaming the album on digital platforms.

@MichaelBucwa said:

"The Queen of Rap. Gigi Lamayne."

@TheGyal_ wrote:

"Can we all agree, Gigi Lamayne is part of the top 10 female rappers in Africa. What she did in Set In Stone can never be undone."

@ThisIsColbert added:

"I’ve seen promising female rappers over the years but Gigi Lamayne has proven herself beyond reasonable doubt. Her ability and skill when it comes to spitting bars on the mic."

Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg share a kiss

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg finally met last weekend. The rapper and the social media influencer went out on a date at DJ Shimza's restaurant in Tembisa on Sunday night, 8 May.

They enjoyed a meal and a few drinks together before sharing a kiss. The Ice Cream rapper and Mr Smeg also exchanged gifts on the night.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Smeg, whose real name is Michael Bucwa, shared a juicy snap of the two of them kissing. Gigi lamayne also posted the loved-up pic on her timeline, reports ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly News