Beyoncé has removed profile pics from all her social media accounts and her fans are hopeful that she's about to drop something big

The US superstar has removed her profile snaps from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube which has excited millions of her stans from across the world

Many of Jay-Z's wife's followers are convinced that their fave is about to drop new music as the hashtag #BeyonceISBack continues to trend

Jay-Z's boo removed the profile snaps on her Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts. The Shade Room took to Instagram to share the news and the fans for really excited. The outlet captioned the post:

"#BeyonceISBack is trending after fans notice that #Bey has removed the profile photos from her social media accounts. #Roommates do you think we’re getting some new music from #Beyonce soon?"

The majority of the publication's readers agreed that Beyoncé is coming with new music following her latest stunt.

tavi.aaaa commented:

"We’re ready, don’t be shy Bey!"

merieanna said:

"Really the queen when you trend for nothing."

cocovsmia commented:

"I’m scared a concert is coming & I didn’t save up for front row."

bribri039_ wrote:

"She got something going on, that’s for sure."

itssmfnbhris said:

"THE QUEEN IS COMING WITH NEW MUSIC AND A NEW ERA, I FEAR!"

myaaa.d0ll added:

"Beyyyy better be coming with an album and then a tour, I missss my favorite."

Beyoncé skips Met Gala again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé again did not attend this year's Met Gala. The superstar was not among the Hollywood celebs who were part of the 'Gilded Glamour'-themed event.

It has been years since Queen B attended the prestigious ceremony. The US singer last attended the Met Gala in 2016, according to reports.

Elle reported that the Single Ladies hitmaker didn't disclose where she was during the event, but the Daily Mail published pics of the actress and her rapper bae, Jay-Z, arriving in Miami on Monday, 2 May.

Source: Briefly News