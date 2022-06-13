Rosa Onious continues to mourn her late actor boyfriend, Jamie Bartlett, as she shared her fondest memories of the late star

The late iconic Rhythm City actor's partner Rosa Onious made an emotional tribute about her last night with Jamie

Rosa Onious' comments were flooded by Jamie Bartlett's fans, who could almost feel her pain through her words

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rosa Onious is unsure how to enjoy life again without Jamie Bartlett. The late actor's partner shared some clips of their last night together.

Rosa Onious shared a love letter she wrote for Jamie Bartlett about dealing with his passing and shared intimate details about her struggle. Image: Instagram/ @rosa_lixious

Source: Instagram

Rosa Onious wrote a touching message on social media about how she is struggling with losing the love of her life.

Rosa Onious opens up about struggling with Jamie Bartlett's passing

In the post, which shows the couple on a night out together, Rosa Onious wishes that she could have prevented Jamie's passing. She says:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"If I knew it would have been our last night ever spent together, I would have kept you awake, if I knew your heart would give in, I would have shared mine with you."

Rosa writes that she misses Jamie no end. She said:

"What hurts the most is the fact that I will never be able to hold you, talk to you, hug you or kiss you like this ever again."

She feels as though her heart has been ripped out of her chest. Rosa writes that she is struggling to cope without Jamie and that nothing makes sense anymore. Rosa says:

"I have so much I need to talk to you about still. I am devastated and empty."

Jamie Bartlett's fans comfort Rosa Onious

Supporters of the late Jamie Bartlett comforted Rosa Onious after her vulnerable words.

@queenthuli_ commented:

"Ooh Rosa take heart babe, I am really sorry but you need to be strong."

@brionyburns commented:

"I'm so sorry hold onto the good times... he is close to you and always will be"

@waka_nomakule added:

"I know exactly what you mean. Death is so brutal. Allow yourself to feel everything, eventually some days will be more bearable than others."

@desiree_fourie wrote:

"I’m so sorry Ma babe ❤️God give you strength."

@dee_neo_sephula commented:

"This is so painful. May God put your heart together and may you heal with time."

@simvio commented:

"Oh Rosa. May the love you shared carry you through this heartbreaking time. What a Gent he was, he had such an aura that was so genuine "

Jamie Bartlett memorial: Rosa cries during final farewell to late partner

Briefly News reported that Rosa Onious shared her memories of Jamie and their life plans. Jamie Bartlett's memorial was held on 6 June. Rosa Onious, Jamie Bartlett's partner, continued to commemorate him after his funeral on 2 June.

Rosa Onious spoke about how in love she was with her later partner and that they had plans to travel and see the world. She expressed a mixture of sorrow and anger but said she believes there's a bigger purpose in his passing.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News