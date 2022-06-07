Jamie Bartlett's memorial has revived the late actor in his closest ones' memories as they continue to mourn the late talent

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious gave details about what it's been like for her to lose the love of her life

Rosa Onious gave an emotional address at the memorial, which many of his supporters wished they could have attended

Jamie Bartlett's memorial was held on 6 June. Rosa Onious, Jamie Bartlett's partner, continued to commemorate him after his funeral on 2 June.

Rosa Onious shared some sweet memories of her late boyfriend and 'Rhythm City" actor Jamie Bartlett.

Source: Instagram

Rosa Onious spoke of how she remembers Jamie and the life plans they had together.

Rosa Onious gave a vulnerable speech at Jamie Bartlett's memorial

According to TimesLIVE, Rosa Onious showed waves of emotion at Jamie Bartlett's memorial in Soweto Zone 6. Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend had prepared a speech for the memorial but chose to speak from the heart instead.

Rosa Onious spoke about how in love she was with her later partner and that they had plans to travel and see the world. She expressed feeling a mixture of sorrow and anger but said she believes there's a bigger purpose in his passing. She said:

“Jamie and I loved to travel, we had plans this year to go places, business ... but God had other plans. I'm angry, I'm sad, but I'm trying to understand that there is a purpose for him wherever he is. A part of the house still smells like him and it's difficult."

Rosa also opened up about her last moments with Jamie, saying:

“I remember on the morning that Jamie passed he told me how much he loved me and he can never see his life without me in it, and I feel the exact same. I don't know how I'm going to do this, but I'm going to have to do it. I could have never pictured myself without him.”

Briefly News reported that Rosa was with Jamie Bartlett when he died of a heart attack in his sleep.

Jamie Bartlett's supporters wanted to attend the memorial

Supporters' condolences continued to pour in across social media on the live-streamed memorial. Many wished they could have attended in person

@canulatonez commented:

"I really wish I could attend."

@missphat01 wrote:

"I wish we supporters here in Cape Town can attend his funeral."

@kaybee_sk added:

"I want to be there! My King David Genaro! Salute!"

@tsomidlamini commented:

"The real deal is no more."

@phakiso_prince commented:

"Long live the spirit of Genaro."

Jamie Bartlett funeral: Girlfriend and co-worker's emotional tributes move SA

Briefly News previously reported that Jamie Bartlett's funeral was held less than a month after his death on 2 June. The actor's friends gave tributes that matched Jamie Bartlett's energy and charisma.

According to TimesLIVE, the writer of Rhythm City, Craig Freimond, was in attendance, and he gave a touching speech about Jamie Bartlett's talent.

