DJ Zinhle was trolled for her no makeup look after a snap that was taken during the last season of her reality show surfaced online

The media personality's stans jumped to her defence and told trolls where to get off after they dragged their fave on the timeline

Some people shared that they are used to the star's glam look, adding that she looked different when she sat in front of the camera with no weave and makeup

DJ Zinhle's stans jumped to her defence after trolls dragged her for her no makeup look. In the trending snap, the star looked natural without makeup and weave but the cyber bullies decided to roast her.

DJ Zinhle was trolled on the timeline for her no makeup look. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The pic was taken when she appeared on the latest season of her reality show with no makeup on and her eyebrows were not on fleek as usual.

While some Twitter users said that DJ Zinhle looked different because they are used to her glam look, some shared nasty comments.

TshisaLIVE reports that some of her fans slammed social media standards, adding that some mean people expect women to walk around with filters.

litha_7784king said:

"It doesn't matter, some of these celebrities look ugly without make up."

Pinky94928477 commented:

"How do we live with ourselves calling people mubi/ugly. I honestly don't understand how people can be so cold. WHAT makes us be so cruel that we can say such bad things about our own black sister? Words are so hurtful especially when you don't know WHAT that person is going through."

Barbie42798726 wrote:

"I love her without makeup. She's a real natural."

Mario_Molapo said:

"I've seen her without make up a couple times, she is still fire."

KebaSibiya added:

"That's an insult. Such comments or opinions about someone's beauty or any form of negativity (especially if they can't change it), you must keep them to yourself. Stop the hate."

DJ Zinhle claps back at troll calling her out for celebrating AKA on Father's Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle took to her Twitter page to pay tribute to her former lover and baby daddy, AKA. The stunner shared a cute picture of the Fela In Versace rapper carrying their daughter Kairo and wrote:

"Happy Father's Day @akaworldwide."

DJ Zinhle's simple and sweet Father's Day messages divided social media users, reports TshisaLIVE. The star was dragged by peeps who accused her of disrespecting her man and baby daddy, Murdah Bongz.

Responding to the trolls, the Umlilo hitmaker said they should take their advice when facing the same situation one day. She tweeted:

"May you remember your own advice when you face the same difficulties/situation that you judge others on."

