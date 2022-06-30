Disgraced music producer and singer R . Kelly shot to the top of the Twitter trending lists following the announcement of his sentence

. The Storm Is Over hitmaker, who has been in jail awaiting trial, was found guilty of using his celebrity status to exploit young girls and was sentenced to 30 years in prison

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions; some are calling for the singer's release, while others feel he deserves to be behind bars

R. Kelly's fall from grace will go down in history as one of the most talked-about celebrity trials of all time. The award-winning singer and music producer has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons lately.

R. Kelly's 30-year sentence has left social media users divided as some are calling for his release.

Source: Getty Images

The star shot to the top of the Twitter trends after being sentenced to 30 years in jail for allegedly using his money and fame to lure young girls and abuse them.

According to The South African, the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker's fans flocked to social media to call for his release following the sentence. Per the publication, some even gathered at the courthouse with banners saying "#FreeRKelly".

Many feel 30 years is like a life sentence for the 55-year-old singer, who has already spent several years in prison waiting for his sentence.

@TLButler716 commented:

"Free R Kelly. The age of consent was definitely above 17. The women knew what they were doing so did their parents. Kels should have known better. Thats why he’s there. Folks got paid off & when the $$$ ran out he got sent to court. They bled him dry then charged him. The FEDs!!"

@ReeMiddleChild added:

"It's still Free R. Kelly."

Meanwhile, Mzansi is shocked that some peeps are demanding the release of the singer even after being found guilty of rape and human trafficking. Peeps took to Twitter to call out those in support of #FreeRKelly.

@123paulisto said:

"People who are chanting "free R Kelly," it doesn't matter how good his music was. What he did was just wrong."

@_Mikel_23 commented:

"Why Free R Kelly is trending is amazing. People are just sick."

