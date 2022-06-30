Skhumba Hlophe and Thomas Msengana are not leaving Kaya FM following reports that they've been shown the door by the station management

The former breakfast show hosts have been moved to a weekday night slot, confirmed the station via a statement

Former Metro FM presenter Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka will take over the breakfast show from Friday, 1 July

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It has been confirmed that Skhumba Hlophe and Thomas Msengana are not leaving Kaya FM. The former breakfast show hosts have been given another slot.

Kaya FM has confirmed that Skhumba Hlophe and Thomas Msengana are not leaving. Image: @skhumba_official, @thomasmsengana

Source: Instagram

It was previously reported that the pair have been shown the door but that is definitely not the case. The radio station assured fans via a statement that Skhumba and Thomas are moving to a night slot.

TshisaLIVE reports that the media personalities will now host a show called Last Call from Monday to Thursday, from 10pm to midnight, and on Fridays from 9pm to midnight.

Former Metro FM star, Dineo Ranaka, and Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, will replace Thomas and Skhumba as the breakfast show hosts. Their show 959 Breakfast stars on Friday, 1 July from 6am to 9am.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"These adjustments to the line-up are proof that 25 years since its founding, Kaya 959 is still alive to market demands to consistently provide quality programming," the station management said in a statement.

Nota Baloyi fuming after Sol Phenduka accepts Kaya FM gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi slammed Sol Phenduka after he accepted the Kaya FM gig. The controversial music exec took to social media and dragged Sol for being "a sell-out".

Nota is not happy that Sol took to the gig because he's part of the Podcast and Chill with MacG. He feels that the star allegedly sold MacG out because he knows about his co-host's beef with the mainstream media.

Taking to Twitter, Nota threw shade at Sol after he made a "stupid choice" because he's now going to work for the same corporations that want to "kill the podcast platform". According to ZAlebs, Nota went on to claim that Sol is "foolish" for choosing a salary over owning his time.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News