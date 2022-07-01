Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede has taken to social media to celebrate four months of being a mom to her cute daughter

Sharing cute snaps of herself with her daughter, the excited media personality expressed that she was made to be a mother

The star's little girl's aunties and uncles took to her comment section to let her know that motherhood was made for her

Gugu Gumede's bundle of joy is now unbelievably four months old. Time is surely flying because it really feels like she gave birth just yesterday.

'Uzalo' star Gugu Gumede's cute daughter is now four months old. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

The new mom took to her timeline to celebrate four months of motherhood. The Uzalo actress gave birth to her adorable daughter in February.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared snaps of herself with her little girl. According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned her post:

"I was made to love you. Aunties and uncles, our little one is now 4 months old! Very soon, we will be marrying her off."

The media personality's baby's aunties and uncles took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Many shared that her baby is cute.

cassandra_annbella said:

"Where do y’all get cute babies."

sweetthang_dee wrote:

"Ncooowwww, so cute. My favourite people."

nelly_nessh_majozie commented:

"This is beautiful."

titiekue64 said:

"The hair, mamas."

innocentsheziii wrote:

"Ahhh Time flies Gugu! So cute!"

dr_lloyd_mapunga added:

"Congrats my favourite actress."

