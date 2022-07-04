Gospel singer Zaza Mokhethi took to her social media to share an impactful post about weight loss

Zaza Mokhethi shared her inspirational fitness journey when she posted her before and after pictures

Fans of the gospel singer Zaza Mokhethi were impressed by her progress as they flooded her comments with endless congratulations

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zaza Mokhethi is looking healthier than ever when she shared her progress with her weight loss mission.

Zaza Mokheti has been working on herself as she shared how far she has come with her weight loss journey. Image: Instagram/@zaza_mokhethi

Source: Instagram

Zaza Mokhethi proudly showed her pictures from 2021 as she has practically Transformed.

Zama amazes netizens with weightloss progress

On her Instagram, Zaza Mokhethi shared a post celebrating that he has lost a lot of weight on her journey toward healthy living.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zaza Mokhethi's post attracted her supporters, who shared their pride in the singer's accomplishment. Netizens love a good weight loss tip, and many were inspired and were asking for tips on how Zaza achieved such a significant change.

@phatz_makunde commented:

"Ngicela secret ingredient mha…Welldone "

@mapazha_makukuna_amulenzi said:

"Wooooowwwww sicela I recipe!!"

@katso8486 added:

"Please share your secret. You look amazing."

@leeankm wrote:

"How did you do that"

@bhungane.faith commented:

"Wow wow really it's possible you look amazing ❤️well done , am motivated I will also start"

Incredible before & after photos of SA lady's weight loss glow up inspire Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that it’s never easy to lose weight, with some people working tirelessly on their weight loss journeys for years. Eating healthily and exercising is a choice, but it’s not always an easy one.

One Johannesburg-based woman has inspired netizens by sharing before and after snaps of her weight loss transformation on social media.

In a post shared on Twitter, @HloniLesedi noted that her weight loss journey was a major glow-up moment for her, adding the pre and post-weight loss snaps side by side.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News