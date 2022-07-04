Lerato Kganyago did not take kindly to some mean comments made about her body after a live appearance

Some netizens had taken to social media to make comments about Lerato Kganyago and alleging that she may be pregnant

Lerato Kganyago was quick to set the records straight as she responded to trolls who were spreading rumours

Lerato Kganyago was a topic of discussion when rumours started circulating that she may be carrying a child.

Lerato Kganyago responded to comments about her weight gain and said that she is not pregnant after trolls made several speculations. Image: Instagram/@LeratoKganyago

Lerato Kganyago was not having any of it as she responded to the rumours.

Lerato Kganyago explains what she would do if she were pregnant

TimesLIVE reports that Lerato Kganyago denied that she was pregnant as she wrote on her Instagram:

"If I was pregnant I would say. I've said this before.”

Speaking on pregnancy rumours may be sensitive for Lerato as she has opened up about losing a baby in the past.

Recently, Lerato Kganyago was at the Durban July, where she looked stunning in her outfit that many loved.

@sw_cele commented:

"You never disappoint.. "

@khethiwecorettanchabeleng wrote:

"Nailed the Theme "

@tshego_lakes_ added:

"I love it! Omg "

@fedi_sibiya wrote:

"Then she shows upwe can now sleep guys."

