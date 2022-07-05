The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London took to social media to celebrate becoming a "girl mom" and her peeps are here for it

The singer shared snaps from her baby shower that was attended by stars such as Somizi Mhlongo, Sorisha Naidoo and Miss Pru

The reality TV star is expecting her second baby with fiancé Hlubi Nkosi, who is a well-known businessman from KwaZulu-Natal

Londie London has revealed the gender of her baby. The Real Housewives of Durban star threw a lit baby shower recently.

Londie London is preparing to welcome her baby girl to the world. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Some of the guest included her RHOD castmates such as Sorisha Naidoo. Other stars who were at the party were Somizi, Miss Pru and the singer's close friends and family.

Taking to Instagram, Londie shared that she's going to be a "girl mom". She shared snaps of herself showing off her baby bump and some snaps of herself with her friends.

Sunday World reports that the 30-year-old songstress is preparing to welcome her second baby with her fiancé Hlubi Nkosi. He's a KwaZulu-Natal based businessman. Londie's followers and celeb friends took to her comment section to congratulate her.

shonisani_m said:

"Ahhhhhhhhh. Can’t wait to meet babygirl."

ayandathabethe_ wrote:

"A princess loading."

lasizwe commented:

"It’s GIVING a gurl mom."

lumkatimmy_siziba wrote:

"Umama ka Boy no Girl. Congratulations, Londie."

knoxmseleku said:

"Congratulations futhi mngani wami. Can't wait to meet the little princess."

Uthando Nesthembu viewers slam Musa Mseleku for dating MaKhumalo's relative

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nesthembu viewers are not happy about Musa Mseleku. The polygamist is said to be dating another woman on top of the four wives he has.

The viewers of the show slammed Mseleku because his side chick's surname is Khumalo. The fans feel sorry for his fourth wife because she's also a Khumalo.

The fans got hot under the collar when Mseleku mentioned that he would get another woman from the Khumalo clan to give him kids because MaKhumalo has not given birth since they got married a few years back. The fans were shook when they found out that Mseleku is already dating a lady whose surname is Khumalo.

