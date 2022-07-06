A man got vulnerable on Twitter where he spoke about his estranged mother and how she has affected him

Twitter user @Hlanga_O shared his story about how his mother was never there for him throughout his childhood

Hlanga talked about the effect not having his mother around had on him, and netizens were touched by the story

Mzansi was taken by a man's story of childhood abandonment. The man used social media to air his grievances about his mother.

Being abandoned by parents can be a harrowing experience for anyone, and one man bravely shared his story about his mother leaving when he was a child. Image: Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan

Source: Getty Images

Netizen @Hlanga_O opened up about his difficult relationship with his mother, who left him when he was younger.

Man's sad story about abandonment from mother touches netizens

Hlanga wrote in a Twitter post that his mother left them with no regrets when he was two years old. Hlanga details that she got married and " never looked back".

The young man says that he has commitment issues due to his mother's abandonment and that he would not be able to stand even an hour around her. He said:

"Even if I can visit her , I have nothing to say to her. 1 hour is tooooo long with her"

NetHlanga's story touched netizens many offered words of comfort and support. Many could relate to Hlanga's pain as they shared their own stories about being abandoned as babies.

@Podcast24Daily commented:

"Bro I really feel your pain on this one, my so called mom gave me up when I was 2 weeks old. From then I have never felt anything for her."

@Ree27199006 commented:

"Mine left me when I was 3 months I swear the woman hates me, she's not even sorry she keeps saying, if I didn't want you I would have aborted you."

Some even offered advice about how the young man can get closure and move on.

@ArtielM commented:

"I think you need to ask her why she left you? Maybe you can get closure and be able to forgive her and move on. #Strongs"

@dima_phoshoko wrote:

"I've actually learnt as I grew older that our parents never intended to hurt us. Even though we got hurt by their actions. Many just did what they thought was best for us or the situation at the time. They dealt with their own demons too. It's just a pity we are now so scarred."

@KeithNele commented:

"This is the kind of trauma you barely recover from, if at all. Nxese bru wami."

@jrencontre commented:

"I feel your pain, forgiveness is for you to move forward. Been there and this helped me. You will be able to move forward. Learn from her mistakes and be a better parent"

