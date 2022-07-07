Primedia CEOs and bosses came out in their numbers to celebrate Anele Mdoda's return to the radio station after taking a two-month break

South African celebs such as Somizi Mhlongo and Bonko Khoza also attended the lavish dinner held in Sandton to welcome Anele back to 947

Social media users agreed that Anele is the station's "headgirl" after spotting so many of her bosses at the posh event

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Anele Mdoda is definitely the girl that she thinks she is. After taking a break from radio for two months, 947 bosses threw a lavish party to celebrate her return to 947.

Anele Mdoda was welcomed by 947 CEOs when she returned to the station after a 2-month break. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Former Idols SA judge and CEO of Primedia Broadcasting Randall Abrahams, Group CEO of Primedia Jonathan Procter and Lindile Xoko who is a Chief Revenue Officer at Primedia attended the lavish dinner to make sure that Anele feels at home.

Celebs such as Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo and The Wife star, Bonko Khoza, were also spotted at the lavish affair held in Sandton.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the event. Many shared that Anele Mdoda is the radio station's head girl after the company's CEO came out to celebrate her return to the radio station.

@Like_Lulo

"Lol, wow! Anele has her bosses and bosses’ bosses come out to celebrate her return from her break? Nah, she’s definitely the head girl at 947 and I love it for her!"

@TaMsiana commented:

"Ma’am this has me chuckling cos I can’t begin to imagine my bosses all getting into formation to celebrate me coming back from 'leave'. Definitely a headgirl."

@PrincessSkhu wrote:

"Wow Anele is really a big deal mos."

@ZandiMlo added:

"@Anele has CEOs of big JSE-listed companies on speed dial, I am not surprised she's the head girl at Primedia. She pulls the numbers for sales, advertising and sponsorship not forgetting listeners across different races."

Anele Mdoda returns to radio after two-month hiatus

In related news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda has been missing in action after taking a much-needed two-month break from her popular show, Anele and the Breakfast Club. The seasoned media personalty has been globetrotting with her son Alakhe and has also been exploring how other countries run the world of radio and broadcasting.

Famous radio presenter and actress Thando Thabethe has been holding down the fort in Anele's absence. The Celebrity Game Night presenter was scheduled to make her much-anticipated return to radio on Monday 4 July and peeps couldn't sit still.

According to 947, Anele and her co-hosts, Frankie, Cindy Poluta and Thembekile Mrototo, will be reunited to give listeners the content they have been missing.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News