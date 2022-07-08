Musician Thato Saul had reason to celebrate after the success of his album Life is Gangsta

Thato Saul dropped the hit album Life is Gangsta, which was wildly successful in its initial release alone

Thato Saul shared the latest Milestone that his album Life is Gangsta reached, and fans celebrated alongside their fave artist

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thato Saul created a hit album with Life is Gangsta. The musician's body of work has officially a must millions of plays.

Hip hop Sensation Thato Saul hit a million d streams across streaming platforms with his album, 'Life Is Gangsta'. Image: Instagram/@thato saul

Source: Instagram

Thato Saul's album Life is Gangsta performed well across Apple Music and Spotify streaming platforms. South Africa was fully engrossed in the album streaming numbers prove.

Thato Saul's album Life is Gangsta dominates streaming platforms

According to SlikourOnLife, Thato Saul's Life is Gangsta reached peak streams of 1 million. The artist created a trending album that hit half a million streams in its first week only.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thato Saul shared his one million streams achievement across his social media. The young entertainer showed gratitude to his fans as he thanked them for the million streams in less than a month.

Thato Saul's fans celebrate 1 million streams for Life is Gangsta

Fans of the rapper were excited to congratulate him. Thato Saul created an album that remains fresh in their minds as one of 2022's best albums.

@KhotsoMoloi4 commented:

"Hottest album at the moment."

@NativeSLIDE commented"

'That album is one of the most well put together bodies of work I've listened to in a while nd that is world wide. Your album is great keep up the good work nd more blessing."

@brainothegenius commented:

"You did the things, well deserved."

@riffs_the1 commented:

"The hardest project out rn but grootman droppa di lyrics daarso ey cause some of the things you say on these songs wow‍♂️but they hard it's on repeat!!"

Zulu Man with 20 Million Streams: Nasty C's 'Strings and Bling' breaks a record

Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper and music producer Nasty C has once again set the bar extremely high for his fellow artists.

The 'Zulu Man With Some Power' made history when his second collection, Strings and Bling, surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify.

TimesLIVE reported that a Twitter account with the handle of Nasty C Charts shared the news that the rapper’s second studio offering surpassed 20 million streams on the digital platform.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News