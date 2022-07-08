Podcast and Chill host MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka accused Nota Baloyi of being fame-hungry after his recent behaviour

The controversial music exec trended for all the wrong reasons this week after making nasty remarks about women and when singer Berita shared that they've split

MacG and Sol blamed themselves for inviting Nota to the popular podcast, adding that the other podcasts that invite him just want to trend

Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka shared their thoughts on Nota Baloyi's behaviour after he trended for all the wrong reasons the whole week.

‘Podcast and Chill’ hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka accused Nota Baloyi of being fame-hungry. Image: @lavidanota, @solphenduka, @macgunleashed

MacG and Sol dragged the controversial music exec and slammed him for his recent nasty remarks about women. Nota trended after he shaded Mihlali Ndamase for allegedly being a bad influence to young girls. Nota also became the talk of the town when Berita revealed that she left their marital home in January.

On the latest episode of the podcast, MacG and Sol Phenduka accused Nota of being fame-hungry. They shared that Nota became popular in Mzansi after they invited him to the podcast.

"I think we have Podcast and Chill to blame for what Nota has become. You see the thing called fame is a drug."

TshisaLIVE reports that Sol went on to shade Nota about the invites he now gets from other less known podcasts.

"They don't think you are amazing, they just want the numbers."

Their fans agreed with them. Many Chillers shared that they didn't know Kwesta's former manager before he made an appearance on the podcast.

Serame K Mathibeli wrote:

"Sol is correct. We can't help someone who doesn't accept that they have a problem. I know many brothers and sisters who lost themselves when they were asked if they are okay, and they said they are okay."

LeKis commented:

"Nota is well read and articulate, but I don't understand why people stay calling him smart or even a genius. That he reads a lot, is not in doubt, however that doesn't make him a genius."

Tumi added:

"I can agree that the podcast is to blame for Nota's behavior. I didn't even know the guy existed until the number 1 podcast in the world."

Nota Baloyi fuming after Sol Phenduka joins Kaya FM

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi slammed Sol Phenduka after he accepted the Kaya FM gig. The controversial music exec took to social media and dragged Sol for being "a sell-out".

Nota is not happy that Sol took to the gig because he's part of the Podcast and Chill with MacG. He feels that the star allegedly sold MacG out because he knows about his co-host's beef with the mainstream media.

Taking to Twitter, Nota threw shade at Sol after he made a "stupid choice" because he's now going to work for the same corporations that want to "kill the podcast platform".

