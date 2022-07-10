Somizi attended the opening of a new Batha store and has maintained his excellent level of customer service

He personalised a pair of shoes for a grateful fan who said that it was 'perfect' and Somizi reaffirmed that 'customer service is key'

His fans took to the comment section of the video which received over 160k views and praised Somizi for understanding the assignment

Somizi is known for his customer service and how he routinely goes the extra mile to make his fans feel extra special.

In the past, he has been seen helping customers try on shoes, doing their laces or just giving them that extra level of attention.

Somizi showed his customers some love at the opening of a new Batha store. Photo credit: somizi

In his latest video, Somizi makes a fan super happy when he writes a custom message on a pair of his shoes at a Bata store opening.

The fan was over the moon and thanked Somizi, telling him that it was perfect. Somizi captioned the video with the following:

"Customer service is key.....but it's not just a service its an experience."

This is what his fans thought of the touching video which had over 160k views

lindiwezulu.sassaline:

"I see the most expensive bracelets are hanging on there"

mznvananda:

"The love somG unalo angifuni kungasho, congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

mathokazinosive:

"That hairstyle SomG"

bbmculture:

"You are an inspiration to society ❤️keep grinding hard"

brigi108:

"I won't wash my takkies rather frame that signature ❤️"

kwanelemajozi99gmail:

"I am so in love with Bathu Sneakers....I so wish to own 1 one day... I always imagine ma Lil son with them too...."

