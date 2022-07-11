Anele Mdoda took to her Twitter to share her thoughts about AKA and DJ Zinhle's co-parenting skills when it comes to their daughter Kairo Forbes

Anele Mdoda spoke out against those who have been speculating that there is more going on between AKA and DJ Zinhle

Rumours began to circulate on social media after the two co-parents had a great time at their daughter Kairo Forbes's birthday party

AKA and DJ Zinhle faced criticism from tweeps who assumed something romantic was going on between them. The story started after AKA and DJ Zinhle had fun at their daughter's 7th birthday.

Anele Mdoda shared her opinion on what many had to say about AKA and DJ Zinhle's co-parenting, and she had much to say in defence. Image: Instagram/@zintathu/@djzinhle/ Getty Images/ Oupa Bopape

AKA and DJ Zinhle had tongues wagging as DJ Zinhle tried to defend herself. Anele Mdoda hand some words for AKA and DJ Zinhle's haters.

Anele Mdoda talks about co-parenting in defence of AKA and DJ Zinhle

According to The South African, Anele is experienced in co-parenting and decided to share her two cents on how co-parenting should work.

In a series of tweets, Anele said that people who think that AKA and DJ Zinhle's relationship is romantic were wrong. She said:

"this is exactly how you raise a child in an environment they don’t have to heal from. Alakhe’S dad and I don’t even have weird things like days and reporting before you fetch your child. You want to see your kid… do exactly that. Y’all are dark. "

Anele continue to say that people who cannot imagine an environment where everyone loves each other would make " weak stepparents" and that how people treat kids " depends on how you feel about the parent."

Anele concluded that people must work on making children feel like they are a blessing even if they do not work out with a partner.

"Kids must know they were the best part of a passed union”.

Peeps agree with Anele Mdoda about AKA and DJ Zinhle's co-parenting

Netizens agreed with Anele's point as many reacted to her tweets. Many said everything that Alele said was nothing short of the truth.

@Niceerah commented:

"I don’t understand all the negativity around it, people should be happy for them & learn - it’s not bout him or her, it’s about the child growing up with both parents present & with love even if the parents aren’t together."

@Busisiwe_Smith commented:

"So true…"

@cele_lihle commented:

"Not a single lie in sight! You spoke the truth. The whole truth & nothing but the truth! Ba weak!!!"

@ThembzMpapele commented:

"Anele you Hit The Spot my Sister, our people are Allergic to love but here’s the funny part they wanna be in love and also be loved"

