Cassper Nyovest is enjoying every moment of being a father to his toddler son Khotso

The award-winning rapper has been sharing pictures and clips alongside his baby boy on his social media pages

Mufasa recently served cute father and son goals when he posted a video with his son at the beach

Cassper Nyovest is an amazing father to his son Khotsho; no one can take that away from him. The rapper has been giving his followers baby fever with frequent pictures and videos of his boy.

Cassper Nyovest shared an adorable video with his son Khotso at the beach.

Source: Instagram

Mufasa recently left Mzansi laughing out loud after sharing a video telling Khotso that he can only call him dad from Monday to Friday and he must call him Cassper Nyovest from Friday through to Sunday.

The Mama I Made It rapper recently headed to his Instagram page to share a video with his son. Cassper Nyovest and Khotso are standing at the beach in the now-viral clip. The proud father also penned a sweet caption to describe the adorable moment with his baby boy with Thobeka Majozi. He wrote:

"Nothing comes close. ❤️"

Cassper's fans took to the comments section to share that the rapper inspires them. Some lauded him for being a great dad.

@frans_mnisi wrote:

"An idol from all fronts❤️. One of the best musicians in SA history,yet a great father, a loving husband and a son any mother and father can dream of. Blessings on Blessings."

@all_about_the_yanos commented:

"Grootman pulled up with forces to the beachReal black man."

@funii_piper.p added:

"❤️❤️soo cute."

@thabangbando noted:

"This is beautiful Nyovi."

