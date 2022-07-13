Isibaya actress Nomsa Buthelezi has urged her fans and industry colleagues to plan for their deaths

The star said Africans must do away with avoiding conversations about death and make proper funeral arrangements

Buthelezi said that an unplanned funeral hinders the greaving process as people will be running around making funeral arrangements and trying to find money

Nomsa Buthelezi has advised her fans and followers to have real conversations about death and funerals. The star said the topic of death is always avoided in the African culture because of myths.

Nomsa Buthelezi recently talked about the importance of having funeral cover. Image: @nomsadiva

Source: Instagram

The Isibaya actress said that with the high numbers of deaths in the country from Covid-19, the tavern massacres and even the deaths of celebrities in the industry, people must plan ahead for their funerals.

According to TimesLIVE, the actress also implored industry colleagues to spare some money for funeral policies. She said she is always disheartened to see families of celebrities asking for donations when they die. She said:

"It hurts when you see artists die and then there's posts asking that we help the family. ​There are artists who get money every month and they don't have a funeral plan. I wonder what their agents are saying about that."

Nomsa Buthelezi added that planning your funerals ahead affords one's loved ones the opportunity to grieve in peace and also to give them a decent send-off. She added:

"Have a funeral plan and know how you'd want to be celebrated. We can be balling and living life forgetting that there's that part of life that can come at any given moment ... we have to do the right thing. Have a proper send-off.”

