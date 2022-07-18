How To Ruin Christmas' Busi Lurayi's memorial service will take place tomorrow at The Market Theatre in Newton

This comes after the actress passed away suddenly, leaving many people, including those with whom she had worked with, like Thando Thabethe and Mandla N

The cause of Lurayi's passing is still unknown, aside from the fact that her dad discovered her body after she had been reported as feeling ill while filming her soap opera

Busi Lurayi's memorial service information has been made public.

Busi Lurayi’s memorial will take place tomorrow at The Market Theatre in Newton. Image: @busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

According to The South African news outlet, Lurayi's funeral will be held at The Market Theatre in Newton on 19 July.

The How to Ruin Christmas actress's body was discovered by her father in her daughter's room. Lurayi was reportedly not feeling well on the set of Scandal!, which was her latest acting venture.

“Busisiwe was excused from the set due to not being well. After not returning to work, colleagues tracked down the family. Once her dad was notified he immediately went to Busisiwe’s house where he found her in her daughter’s room.”

Busisiwe Lurayi was not working on ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ Season 3, new details about exit from Netflix show

Briefly News previously reported that Busisiwe Lurayi left many reeling from her death. The actress says her latest work was Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas.

After Busi Lurayi's passing, many fans were worried about how the show would continue without the acting star. Information about How to Ruin Christmas Season 3 reveals that Busi Lurayi's character was already written off in season 2.

According to OkMzansi, the actress was working on eTV's Scandal! The actress had already short a few scenes prior to her passing, and eTV has not released a statement about whether Busisiwe Lurayi's character will still make an appearance.

Source: Briefly News