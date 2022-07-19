Cassper Nyovest has a fire doppelganger out there who was recently discovered by social media peeps

Twitter user @mafelaNcube was just minding his own business when he dropped a picture that has people taking a second look

Cassper caught wind of the “fishy” post and had his followers busting over how shocked he was at the resemblance

Errrybody loves a good doppelganger! A picture of a man slicing up a giant fish while looking like our main man Cassper Nyovest has got the people of Mzansi talking. The resemblance is a wow.

Twitter user @mafelaNcube had people tripping over how much he looks like Cassper Nyovest. Image: Twitter / @mafelaNcube and @casspernyovest

They say that somewhere out there we all have a person walking around who looks exactly like we do, and it seems Cass has found his.

Twitter user @mafelaNcube dropped a casual snap of himself doing his chef thing, not knowing he would end up going viral. Nowhere did he say anything about Nyovest… but the people found him nonetheless, lol.

Turns out, he’s a chef in Johannesburg… a little close for comfort if you ask me!

Cassper Nyovest catches wind of the “fishy” post and peeps crack jokes

After being tagged multiple times, Cass saw the snap and even he was shook! Nyovest made a post with a typical dad joke that had people busting. Gahahaha, it is too much.

“Something's fishy.”

Cass’ people flood the comment section with hilarious jokes:

@LedwabaThabangt said:

“ahh bafanas you should have told us you are a full time chef and the rap career was a side hustle.”

@KID_FUDGE12 said:

“You saw that picture neh grootman and somebody said Don Fishiato d*mn that sh*t funny.”

@mphego_khuthi said:

“They call him Capsser Nyochef in the streets.”

@Callmethaboo2nd said:

In other Cassper news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest had Mzansi jealous when he showed off a stunning view from his mansion. The rapper took to social media to share a snap he took from the top of his house.

The top view of the Siyathandana hitmaker's house shows a beautiful sunset, swimming pool and his large green yard. Taking to Instagram, The Braai Show presenter captioned his post:

"My crib offers some of the most beautiful sunsets I have experienced. I consider myself blessed."

