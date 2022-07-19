Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, shared her message on the international day that honours her late grandfather

In memory of her grandfather, Zoleka Mandela wrote about how much Nelson Mandela means to her and described how she imagines her grandfather's afterlife

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter was joined by South African netizens who shared well wishes for Madiba on Mandela Day

Zoleka Mandela remembers her legendary grandfather Nelson Mandela fondly. Zoleka's grandfather was one of South Africa's most important freedom fighters, and his memory lives on.

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka Mandela opened up on Mandela day as she wrote a tribute dedicated to Mandela. Image /Instagram@zolekamandela/ Getty Images/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Nelson Mandela was celebrated worldwide for his fight against apartheid. The iconic freedom fighter, lovingly dubbed "uTata" by Mzansi, has an internationally commemorated birthday.

Zoleka Mandela imagines Nelson Mandela walking with angels

TimesLIVE reports that the UN officially made Nelson Mandela's birthday an internationally recognised day that honours Mandela. Zoleka Mandela, the late icon's granddaughter, had a special message for what would be her grandfather's 104th birthday.

Zoleka, author and businesswoman, wrote that Nelson Mandela is like a guardian angel to her. She said:

"I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life . On this day that honours you, I hope you’re reminded that I will never forget you. May you continue to walk with the Lord and His Angels.”

Netizens shared their sweet messages for Mandela on his day. Yadah Shange commented on a post by Briefly News that celebrated Mandela Day and wrote:

"This made him stand out and is loved by all races ❤️ He envisioned equality."

Dickerns Musapute Markam commented:

"Xhosa people have brains and respect, Ubuntu, Mandela was the godfather, cool behaviour."

Kagiso Maxwell commented:

"Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, an ANC icon. RIP✊"

Siphamandla Mazokwana commented:

"Dankie Tata Madiba and Mam'Winnie Mandela."

Meet the strong women in Nelson Mandela's life: His mom, 3 wives and 4 daughters

Briefly News previously reported that former freedom fighter and South Africa’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, had strong women by his side who shaped the man he became.

From his mother to his daughters and wives, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Graça Machel and Evelyn Mase, these brave ladies were all part of Madiba’s journey at different stages.

While many people view Winnie Mandela as Tata Madiba’s ‘big love’, the former president was actually married before he met her.

