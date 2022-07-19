Author Letshego Zulu remembered her late husband, Gugu Zulu, with a heartfelt tribute six years after his passing

The race driver passed away on 18 July, 2016 while summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in celebrations of Nelson Mandela Day

While the rest of the country celebrated Mandela Day on Monday, Letshego spent the day sitting in silence and smiling at being blessed with Gugu's love

Letshego Zulu took to the timeline to remember her late hubby, Gugu Zulu, six years since his passing. The race driver died on 18 July, 2016.

Letshego Zulu remembered Gugu Zulu six years since his passing. Image: @letshego.zulu, @guguzulu

The stars widow took to social media on Mandela Day to celebrate her late man's life. Gugu died while summiting Mount Kilimanjaro.

While many people celebrated Mandela Day, Letshego shared how she spent the day reminiscing about her late boo. Taking to Instagram, she posted a snap of herself with Gugu when they were at the mountain that took her partner's life.

According to TshisaLIVE, Letshego shared that she sat in silence for the most part of the day. In her lengthy tribute, the author shared that she chose to smile at the memory of having been blessed with Gugu's love.

Letshego's peers and followers took to her comment section to show her love after she shared her heartfelt post.

