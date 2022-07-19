Miss SA South Africa has announced Anele Mdoda as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 finale

This will be the second time the star will be hosting the prestigious event, she co-hosted last year alongside Survivor SA presenter Nico Panagio

Reacting to the news, Anele said she was happy to be hosting the event; the star, who couldn't hide her joy, said she is excited that the arena will be filled to capacity

Anele Mdoda has been confirmed as the Miss SA 2022 finale host. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

The organisers of the Miss SA pageant announced on social media that the seasoned media personality will be the one steering the ship on the night.

Taking to their official Instagram page, the organisers of the Miss SA event said:

"She is vibrant, energetic, talented and yes of course, your #MissSA2022 host @Anele. @Anele is one of South Africa’s best-loved radio and television personalities. She will definitely be adding some colour at our pageant finale on 13 August at SunBet Arena @timesquareza."

According to News24, Anele said she is overjoyed to be presenting the prestigious event again. The star said she was looking forward to the event. She said:

"I'm very excited that we are back to a full capacity arena because a packed arena suits my energy levels and always motivates me to work just that little bit harder to ensure that everyone has a good time and really enjoys the evening."

Anele Mdoda who has bee. a part of the Miss SA pageant for years also shared some advice for the contests. She said:

"They should not worry about what they think they look like or whether they answered a question correctly or if something happens to their hair or dress when they're on stage. No one cares. If they are having a good time, everybody else is having a good time."

