Zingah has opened up on the major reason why he took the decision to stop recording more music

The hitmaker said Riky Rick's sudden death traumatised him to the point that he had to deal with depression

He also added that he is now focusing on his TiKTok persona because it allows him to express himself without owing anyone

Sithembiso Simelane, popularly known as Zingah, has opened up on why he resigned from music when his music career was in its prime.

Zingah has finally opened up on the main reason why he resigned from music. Image: @zingah_lotj

Source: Instagram

The star said he fell off because he felt he was being sidelined in the music industry. The star also stated Riky Rick's untimely passing as another reason why he quit music.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the No Reason rapper said he decided to quit the industry because he saw no point in continuing making music when the industry was taking the lives of his loved ones. He also added that seeing someone he looked up to battle depression made him make the decision to stop making music. He said:

"So what pushed me to even announce my retirement was Riky's death, like that hurt me because I obviously been through a lot in the industry. Seeing him taking life when he had put it together like this kind just made me feel like it's worth it."

Zingah also shared that the industry affected him to a point where he had to deal with depression. He added:

"I had to fight my way out of depression and heal myself."

