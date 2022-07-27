AkA and Da L.E.S appear to be getting along after a video of AKA wishing the North god a happy 37th birthday

The two rappers recently resolved their feud at CottonFest this year, where they performed a few songs together

AKA has taken to Instagram stories to share a video of Da L.ES' birthday celebration with his followers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

AKA and Da L.E.S have kissed and made up. AKA posted a video of his birthday message to the Lifestyle hitmaker on Instagram.

AKA has confirmed that the beef between him and Da L.E.S is long gone after he posted a video of the North god's birthday celebration. Image: @2freshles and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Da L.E.S' face and a few other people are shown in the video. Although AKA is hidden behind the camera, he can be heard saying:

“To the North god, the legendary, the top level, if there was no North god, there would be no us, fills from the north, parties from the north under the white house,” said AKA in the video.

Details of AKA and Da L.E.S' long controversial feud

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, AKA allegedly slept with Da L.E.S's baby mama Aurea Alexander. Things took a bad turn, prompting Da L.E.S to release the song Gucci Snakes. Many fans claimed it was a diss track about AKA. Taking to Lasizwe's show Drink or Tell the Truth, Da L.E.S slammed the rumours. Lasizwe shared the following on YouTube:

Cassper Nyovest and AKA leave Mzansi confused after latest friendly interaction at celebrity soccer match

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and AKA are two talented Mzansi rappers known for their never-ending feud. However, the pair met over the weekend and left Mzansi in a state of confusion.

The pair is well-known for their never-ending diss tracks following each other's releases. Their heated social media debates have even rubbed off on their fans. This weekend appears to have left many of their fans wondering if the beef ever happened or if it's all for hype.

The two were spotted being friendly at the WITS stadium during the Celebrity Soccer Games. They were on the same team, reports ZAlebs. The teams were divided by music genre, and the two hip-hop artists ended up on the same team.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News