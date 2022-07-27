The Miss South Africa 2022 pageant finale will see some of the country's top stars performing at the event

Celebrities such as Boity Thulo, Heavy K, Nadia Nakai, Makhadzi and Elaine are all billed to entertain people at the event

The event will be taking place at the SunBet Arena on 13 August 2022, and seasoned radio and television personality Anele Mdoda is set to host

Mzansi can look forward to electrifying performances at the Miss South Africa pageant finale. Scheduled for 13 August at the SunBet Arena, the event will see heavyweight performers such as Makhadzi, Boity and Nadia Nakai taking to the stage.

Top South African stars, including Boity, Heavy K and Makhadzi, are scheduled to perform at the Miss SA finale. Image: @makhadzisa, @boity and heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

Top radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda was confirmed host, and this star said she is ecstatic to be the one steering the highly anticipated show.

According to ZAlebs, top performers including Elaine, Boity Thulo, Heavy K, Lloyiso, Makhadzi, Rogue and Nadia Nakai are all expected to take to the stage on the night.

Organisers of the glamourous event, Black Swan Media, said they are excited to be able to bring something different in terms of entertainment at the Miss SA pageant finale.

"We really wanted to present something new, something classic, something fresh and something unexpected in the pageant world but in line with our messaging. It will be a big night of enthralling performances and audiences can expect to move and to be moved during the show."

