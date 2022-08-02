Kelly Khumalo opened up in the latest episode of Life With Kelly , where she spoke about struggling with losing friends

Kelly Khumalo got candid with her best friend Wanda Baloyi as she expressed how worried she gets about friendships

The singer explained why she thinks she can't maintain friendships in her life as she gets older

Kelly Khumalo continues to be vulnerable on her show, Life With Kelly. Kelly spoke about how circumstances and decisions have affected her friendships.

The latest episode of 'Life With Kelly' shows the singer opening up to Wanda Baloyi about finding it difficult to keep friends. Image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza/@wandabaloyi

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo vented to her closest friend Wanda Baloyi. The friends talked about their difficulties maintaining friendships in the public eye.

According to ZAlebs, Kelly Khumalo met up with Wanda. The two caught up as they discussed the friendships they lost and Kelly said she feels like she has fewer friends these days.

Wanda agreed and said that sometimes she blames herself when she has problems with friends. Kelly related as she feels the same way, saying:

"Maybe I am also the problem, because we keep losing the same friends."

Kelly then says that her friendships have ended because of age:

"You know the reality of losing friends as you grow older is a tough one."

Fans are looking forward to watching the latest episode of Life With Kelly. Many supporters are constantly showing their love for Kelly Khumalo on her social media posts.

@andiswa_thumbeza commented:

"You are so strong ❤️"

@mahlangu.zandisile commented:

"❤️I love you woman, stay blessed and may God continue to shower you with more blessings."

nosieythabede commented:

"The independent woman ❤️✊ power to you!"

othiimna_ commented:

"Show them who you are, they clearly don't know the real Kelly Khumalo ❤️"

