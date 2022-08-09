Kelly Khumalo fights with her music producer, Mondli Ngcobo, in the explosive teaser of Life With Kelly Khumalo

In the clip, the Empini singer is in studio with Mondli recording a new song that will feature in her upcoming album

The reality TV star explains that she's forced to say or do some things that she doesn't like on her music but she's happy because it's for the greater cause of her album

Kelly Khumalo has shared an explosive teaser of her reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo. In the clip, the singer is engaged in a heated argument with her music producer Mondli Ngcobo.

Kelly Khumalo argues with her music producer Mondli Ngcobo in an explosive teaser of ‘Life With Kelly Khumalo’. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly tells the Koze Kuse hitmaker that she doesn't like the way she sounds on the song they are recording. The talented producer hits back at the reality TV star and tells her to toe the line because he's the producer.

Taking to Instagram, the Empini hitmaker captioned the teaser of the episode now streaming on Showmax:

"The latest episode of #LWKKS3 is streaming now on @showmaxonline #Ya’llGon’KnowAboutMe."

In the clip, Kelly reveals that she's working on her upcoming album. She says about her argument with Mondli Ngcobo:

"There are things that I want to do or refuse to do but I'm forced to do because I know it's for the greater cause of the album."

The award-winning media personality's fans took to her comment section to react to the teaser of her show. They said they can't wait to listen to the track when it drops.

imjoyful777 wrote:

"Do you know that you are a force to be reckoned with. The more I watch your show the more I’m intrigued by you."

msa_mnyayi said:

"But 1 thing about you, you always get the best."

neneh_on_ballet commented:

"I can't wait for this album."

keneuwemasoka said:

"Just watched your last episode and sisters I can guarantee you that you are loved by me. I love your realness and how strong you are. Lots and lots of kisses my love."

thandolwethu_n wrote:

"I can't wait to hear this song yoh."

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Kelly Khumalo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of primary school children insulting Kelly Khumalo did the rounds on the timeline. Ntsiki Mazwai defended the singer after the clip went viral on social media.

The young kids are filmed in class singing the "distasteful" song about the reality TV star. They claim that they don't like Kelly Khumalo because she allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki slammed the teacher who allowed her pupils to sing the song in his or her class. Peeps took to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the song.

Source: Briefly News