Thami dish is tired of being dragged on social media and has issued a media statement to clear his name

This follows Mohale's claim that the queer activist was aware of the alleged beatings he endured during his failed marriage to Idols SA judge Somizi

Many netizens have responded to Thami's post, with many dismissing the statement because it contains questionable information

Thami Dish has slammed Mohale's claims about having stepped in on his failed relationship with Somizi. Image: @mohale_77/Instagram and Frennie Shivambu/Gettyimages

Media personality Thami dish has spoken out after being implicated in the alleged abusive relationship between Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.

Thami, according to Mohale, once intervened for the couple and advised the former reality TV star to return to Somizi. However, Thami refuted those assertions, stating that if he had been asked to step in at any point, he would have listened to both sides of the story.

Taking to Twitter, Thami issued a statement saying he was triggered after learning he was accused of condoning domestic violence by Mohale. He stated that as a Queer man who has experienced abuse, he does not take any form of abuse lightly.

"At no point was a suggestion made by myself that Mr Mohale Motaung to a home or a relationship where there was ongoing abuse, and he knows this. That would have been a decision he took outside of my influence."

Thami Dish posted the following lengthy statement on Twitter:

While the queer activist works to clear his name, a recording of an alleged conversation between him and an unknown woman is making the rounds on the internet. A voice claimed to belong to Thami can be heard on the recording confirming that the abuse did occur.

Netizens share mixed reactions to Thami's statement

@mosatekay said:

"That leaked recording has you saying “I think that was the first time he beat him, and I said to him, Somizi that child is going to open a case against you and you will lose all your sponsors”

@NanSishange wrote:

"As much as we appreciate this and believe you - may I ask, why was it important for you to hear two sides at your house? From the documentary it sounded like he was deliberately not taking his calls and took yours, only for that call to be a way in for his abuser."

@Spookiloo shared:

"You must be joking this can't be it! Your worry is about being misrepresented haibo"

@McFumbata posted:

"I don’t get why folks are coming for Thami re facilitating the meet up to hear both sides? Even in a case for Protection Order application, both parties are called in at the Magistrate to present their sides, why a higher standard in this case?"

@Sihle_Manda commented:

"Thami why did you take over 5 days to release a statement? This stale and a little odd."

@Tsholo_Blacki replied:

"No one wants to go against the grootman of the LGBTQ community. Bunch of enablers."

@Contextpp added:

"Please delete this nonsense... You are embarrassing yourself."

Mohale Motaung shares photos of his alleged assault injuries, SA reacts: “He should open a case”

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung hasn't just relied on his tell-all show Mohale: On The Record to tell his story. He also provided evidence of what went wrong in his failed marriage to a well-known ex-husband.

Recently, Social media came to a halt after images of the alleged assault on Mohale began to circulate online. The images depict a man whose face is hidden from view, but horrific injuries, bruises, and bites can be seen on his skin. According to controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula, these were shared by Mohale.

Mohale did get candid on his controversial tell-all show about his alleged abuse by his former husband. He claimed it happened in their shared home after he returned from work in Durban. According to the media personality, his estranged husband spilled champagne on him and began beating him up.

