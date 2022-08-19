Kabelo Mabalane was one of the speakers at Magesh's funeral on 19 august 2022 when he was laid to rest in a touching ceremony

Magesh and Kabelo Mabalane were close friends as they were both a part of the popular music group TKZee

Kabelo Mabalane's tribute to the late Magesh was moving for many fans who loved the group's era together

Kabelo Mabalane was amongst one of Magesh's loved ones who spoke at his funeral. Netizens who listened to Kabelo Mabalane's message about Magesh got a full picture of their life together.

Kabelo Mbalanea could not control his emotions as he reminisced about the lessons he learned from the late Magesh. Image: Instagram/@kabelomabalane Twitter/ TKZee

Kabelo Mabalane talked about his friendship with Magesh starting from their heydays when they began music together. Kabelo also opened up about the impact that Magesh had on him as a person.

Kabelo Mabalane breaks down into tears over losing Magesh

Kabelo Mbalane gave a moving speech at Tokollo Magesh's funeral ceremony, attended by many, and it was streamed nationally by SABC. Kabaelo cried at Magesh's funeral as he said:

"It's Magesh who taught me to believe, Magesh taught me to believe in myself, Magesh saw in me what I didn't see in me for the longest time he saw it in me from day one. He taught me How to be fearless."

Kabelo's strong emotions come after he has reminded everyone of where TKZee started as 2 Slice. Kabelo said it all started when they received R250 to record a song about girls they were in love with. Kabelo remembers that the song was not well received, but it all went up from there.

Kabelo's account of Magesh's life had many netizens in their feelings. Many thanked Kabelo for giving such a wonderful tribute to the late kwaito star.

DJ commented:

"Mr. Kabelo Mabalane this is a beautiful tribute and beautiful words you spoke. May Tokollo's soul rest in peace."

T Dibetso commented:

"A heartfelt and warm tribute from a giant, Ps Kabelo."

Kagiso Tabe commented:

"Well said Kabelo Mabalane✊"

Jackie Cr8ive Nest Entertainment commented:

"What a fantastic tribute."

motshidisi mpe commented:

"Thank you kabelo very true and well said thank you for acknowledging the presence of our Father."

"He was an icon": DJ Cleo pays tribute to Magesh with a fire mix, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Cleo created a Kwaito mix in memory of TKZee's Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala.

Magesh died on 15 August 2022, as a result of epilepsy. He had fought the chronic disease for a long time. His family confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Cleo shared the lit mix with his followers. According to TshisaLIVE, it includes some of Magesh's classic songs. The publication further reports that DJ Cleo wants today's youth to be educated about Magesh's huge impact on the Mzansi music scene.

