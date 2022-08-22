Actress Pearl Thusi has been selected to be the official emcee at the pageant and music show Miss Heritage Global 2022

South African TV personality Pearl Thusi will be the first host since Miss Heritage Global 2022 was cancelled in 2021 due to the global pandemic

Other celebrities such as Makhadzi and Master KG will join Pearl Thusi as some of the entertainment industry's key players who will attend the Miss Heritage Global 2022 event

Pearl Thusi is set to hold the Mis Heritage Global 2022 event together as the master of ceremonies. Pearl Thusi was chosen as the celebrity to host the woman empowerment pageant and concert, Miss Heritage Global.

Pearl Thusi will be at Miss Heritage Global 2022 as the event's official host for the night. Image: Instagram/@pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi's experience and skill make her the perfect option for the Limpopo event. Pearl Thusi will share the Miss Heritage Global stage with other stars such as Master KG, Makhadzi and more.

Pearl Thusi lands Miss Heritage Global 2022 gig

According to TimesLive, Pearl will be the main host at the Miss Heritage Global 2022 event on 25 September. The actress will be involved in the pageant event created for women under this year's theme, #Sheleads.

The concert promises performances by Lady Du, La' Joy and Limpopo-born superstars Makhadzi and Master KG. Pearl's presence will be welcome as she is well-loved by fans who are always showing support to their fave on social media.

@fatsolatso commented:

"Forever beautiful! .Ngikutsandza kufa"

@asanda_celuthando commented:

"My all time fave!"

@tjembajeromcommented:

"The real Pearl."

@mayshuaofficial commented:

"You truly have inspired me for years."

