Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to brag about her current relationship, which she has yet to publicly announce

The television host indirectly praised her lover for being nice to her, claiming it was the best feeling ever

Her followers flocked to her comments section, shocked that the media personality was seeing someone

Pearl Thusi is in a relationship and wants everyone to know about it.

Pearl Thusi has recently spoken about her hidden from the public bae. Image: Naom Galai and J. Countess

Recently, she bragged about her hidden lover on her Twitter account. While it is unclear who she's dating, Pearl has given hints that she is in a healthy relationship.

On Twitter, she shared the following sweet tweet:

"It’s so nice to be in a relationship with a good person."

Pearl's fans are shocked she's dating

@Mylblack22 said:

"The trick is knowing that you're with good person because most of us we find out when its too late Regret will you flames "

@zenmagafrica wrote:

"It sure is. It’s even nicer when that good person loves you completely and cherishes you so much."

@Mhlabai shared:

"If you're a good person you tend to be in relationship with a bad one. If you're a bad one you get lucky to get good one. Dating is terrible these days. What's wrong with everyone?"

@JayJayFrate replied:

"As God intended May the warmth, vibrance and radiance last for Generations ✨❤️"

@PassionFix commented:

"Being friends with a truly good person is amazing. Being in a relationship with one will change your life."

Thusi's dating rumours

According to IOL, Pearl was said to be in a relationship with Topchap Siya. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula broke the news. He posted a blurry photo with the caption:

"Pearl Thusi spotted with Topchap Siya at Clifton Beach.They are rumoured to be in a relationship but Topchap is in another relationship with some white girl."

Musa Khawula shared the following image on Twitter:

Pearl Thusi heartbroken by rising domestic violence against women stats in South Africa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News Pearl Thusi is concerned about the rise in the rate of women's abuse in the country. She has taken to Twitter to inform the public about the shocking statistics, given South Africa's horrible history of abuse.

South Africa's battle with abuse against women and children has been so bad that President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to take drastic measures to combat it. In 2019, EWN reported that the president stated that government would ensure perpetrators of such violence don't receive bail or parole. A list of sexual offenders was to be made public, further reported EWN.

