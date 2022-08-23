Basketball star Kobe Bryant passed away two years ago with his daughter Gianna and fans took some time to remember the doting dad on what would be his birthday

Kobe Bryant would have turned 44 years old in 2022, and his special day is far from forgotten by his many fans

Loyal supporters of Kobe Bryant took the time to commemorate the legend's birthday with sweet gestures in his honour on social media

Kobe Bryant left the world in despair when he died in a helicopter crash in 2020. Kobe Bryant was born on 23 August, and fans make sure to honour his birthday each year.

Kobe Bryant was a well-loved NBA player, and many took the time to share their favourite videos and more in honour of his birthday. Image: Getty Images/Christian Petersen/Kevin Winter

Kobe Bryant was an important part of American culture, and his passing affected many fans globally. Briefly News compiled a list of some of the most touching posts that die-hard fans shared on Kobe Bryant's birthday.

1. Kobe Bryant fan shows off tattoo dedicated to NBA player

Twitter created a virtual event for Kobe Bryant where supporters gathered to share their favourite memories and messages for the late star.

One fan got a tattoo in honour of Kobe Bryant. Before the basket player died, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers as number 24. Twitter user @RiAunGlizzy got Kobe's jersey number on the back of his hand to honour the cultural icon.

2. Kobe's epic dunk in legendary basketball match

People also reflected on some of Kobe's key career moments back in his heydays. One user, @noumansayss, shared a clip of Kobe's performance in the LA Lakers, where he dunked on opponents like it was nothing.

3. Kobe Bryant's team sings happy birthday while NBA player holds Gianna Bryant

Others shared their favourite memories of Kobe off the court. @LakeShowYo shared an old video of Kobe holding Gianna Bryant while his team sang Happy Birthday.

3. Kobe Bryant's hilarious stunt on prank show

Kobe's fan page @kobehighllight also shared a clip of Kobe having fun with an odd combination of basketball and snakes. Fans remembered how much of a good sport Kobe was when he filmed with a prank show.

5. Kobe Bryant's fan pays tribute with digital art piece

Fans got creative with new visuals of Kobe floating in the sky like an angel before dunking the ball. The image shared by @fferanmy touched many as it captured how they felt about the late star.

"I chose this space": Vanessa Bryant unveils new painting of Kobe & Gianna

Briefly News previously reported that the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa opened two basketball courts in Philadelphia in honour of her husband and daughter.

Vanessa also showed off lovely murals painted on the perimeter fence walls around the courts. Many were left touched by the whole arrangement for Kobe Bryant.

Kobe's memory will be honoured as she posted images of fans posing next to the huge artwork on her Instagram. Fans were in love with the gesture for Kobe.

