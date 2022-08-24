Media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni has jokingly claimed that he's now broke because taking care of his wife is expensive

The former YoTV presenter is married to Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie, and the couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary

The TV presenter and medical doctor's fans advised their fave to continue working hard because his boo deserves the soft life

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Dr Musa Mthombeni has taken to his timeline to joke about his wife's effect on his finances. The medical doctor and TV presenter is hitched to former Miss SA Liesl Laurie.

Dr Musa Mthombeni has claimed that love is expensive and he's broke. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

The celeb couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The former YoTV child star took to social media to share how marriage is treating him so far.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 23 August, Dr Musa Mthombeni complained that he has no money to spend for the remainder of the year because he has spent most of his money taking care of Liesl Laurie. He wrote:

"I’m officially broke for the rest of the year. Wives are expensive."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The media personality's followers took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many advised him to work extra hard because wives deserve the soft life.

@N_Mtimkulu2414 wrote:

"Expensive, but worth every cent."

@Josephjozi said:

"Wait until you have kids."

@MogojeRamotseki commented:

"Order, young man... Respect your marriage, not for these streets."

@Sisa_0506 wrote:

"Indoda must work extra hard to give his wife a soft life."

@Mabrigado_ZA added:

"Are you married to a trophy wife?"

Sizwe Dhlomo gives shout-out to Dr Musa Mthombeni

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline to show love to Dr Musa Mthombeni. The Kaya 959 star praised the TV personality for being a good husband.

The former YoTV presenter and his bae, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie, celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently. The former child star has also been loving his wife loudly on hus timeline.

Tweeps took to Sizwe's timeline to share their honest views on the way the medical doctor loves the stunner.

@khanyieMcBird said:

"Love to see it. Beautiful to watch. One thing about Musa, he goes all-in."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News