Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to social media to give Dr Musa Mthombeni a shout-out for being a good husband

The TV presenter is married to former Miss SA Liesl Laurie and they recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary

Reacting to the Kaya FM presenter's post, social media users agreed that the former YoTv child star is taking good care of his young wife

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to his timeline to give a massive shout-out to Dr Musa Mthombeni. The Kaya 959 presenter praised the TV personality for being a good husband.

Sizwe Dhlomo gave a shout-out to Dr Musa Mthombeni for loving his wife loudly. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

The former YoTV child star and his wife, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie, celebrated their first wedding anniversary a few days ago. Musa has also been loving his bae loudly on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe showed love to the young hubby for taking good care of his Mrs. The impressed media personality wrote:

"Awuve uyiphethe kahle iMama sbali @DrMusaMthombeni (you're taking good care of the Mrs, brother-in-law)!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users took to Sizwe's timeline to share their thoughts on the way Dr Musa Mthombeni loves the stunner. They agreed with Sizwe Dhlomo:

@khanyieMcBird said:

"Love to see it. Beautiful to watch. One thing about Musa he goes all in."

@worldwide_max wrote:

"Yah no he has that husbanding gig on lock, I just hope this doesn't end badly for him because aii."

@SibaZweni commented:

"Even if it ends badly, at this moment he is very happy! Life is what is happening now not tomorrow or whatever."

@_BusisiweYoung said:

"Yazin, he makes marriage look so fun."

@juicynaile added:

"He is doing such an amazing job, their marriage is beautiful to watch. This is what marriage should be, they are in sync and there’s a friendship there."

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie trolled for celebrating 2nd month of wedded bliss

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni and his boo Liesl Laurie became targets of trolls when they celebrated their love on social media. The TV presenter took to social media to share a sweet post he penned to his wife on their second month of marriage.

Musa shared that their second month of wedded bliss felt just like their wedding day when he couldn't hold his tears of joy. The star posted a pic of their wedding day on Instagram.

The star and former Miss SA's haters took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on his post.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News