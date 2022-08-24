Actress Makgofe Moagi has expressed disgust over the way sangomas are leaving the rivers after performing their rituals

The star, who is also a sangoma, said her fellow sangomas need to start cleaning up after themselves after initiations

She said the way sangomas are polluting rivers may result in them being banned from using rivers to conduct their initiations

Makgofe Moagi, popular for her role in the local soapie Skeem Saam has blasted sangomas who do not clean up after themselves after conducting their rituals at the rivers.

Actress and sangoma Makgofe Moagi has slammed traditional healers who are polluting rivers during their rituals. Image: @makgofe.

Source: Instagram

The actress, who is also a sangoma, said some traditional healers leave behind plastics and bottles in the rivers instead of just picking them up and putting them in the nearest dust bin.

According to TimesLIVE, the stunner headed to her Instagram page to post a video cautioning her fellow traditional healers. She added that what the sangomas are doing may result in them being prohibited from using rivers to conduct their rituals. She said:

"Tomorrow they will tell us not to go to the river to do our initiations because of our doings. When you go there, take everything you came there with, find the nearest dustbin and throw everything that you were using in there. We pollute our own rivers."

She elaborated that polluting the environment is an insult to the same people they will be trying to seek cleansing from.

