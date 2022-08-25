Mzansi rapper AKA has taken to his timeline and weighed in on the ongoing debate about xenophobia and being proudly South African

The hot debate was sparked by Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba who reprimanded a Zimbabwean patient for being a burden to Mzansi's health system

The Fela In Versace hitmaker has always been vocal about being proudly South African and his fans praised him once again

AKA has weighed in on the ongoing topic about xenophobia. The trending debate was sparked by Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's alleged xenophobic rant against a Zimbabwean patient.

Supa Mega, who has been very vocal about being proudly South African, took to his timeline to share his two cents on the matter. The Fela In Versace hitmaker suggested that he's not happy about how some people see those who put Mzansi first as xenophobic. Taking to Twitter, AKA asked:

"How can South Africa be fashionable right now, but being proudly South African cannot. Madness."

Tweeps took to their fave's comment section on the micro-blogging app to praise him for standing up for his country.

@kasi_sensei commented:

"The only artist who's for South Africa and it's always been that way, he has never surrendered nor retreated."

@switch_console said:

"As an artist you must know which topics to engage on before you become another Elvovo!"

@Brother_Drum wrote:

"Forbes got bars even when he's not trying."

@Lerato_More commented:

"They can throw themselves in the ocean we are always #ProudlySouthAfrican and unapologetically so."

@BonganiMawethuu said:

"We are not even gonna be compromising when it comes to that."

@MontecarlloV added:

"They want us to be ashamed to be South African while they wear their flags with pride."

AKA unimpressed by Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA has reacted to Big Zulu's diss track. The Mali Eningi rapper dropped 150 Bars late on Friday, 19 August.

Big Zulu dissed the entire SA hip-hop industry, including AKA. He roasted all the big rap artists such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Nasty C, among others.

At the end of the song, Inkabi shared that the song wasn't personal but he was just trying to revive Mzansi hip-hop music. AKA took to Twitter early on Monday morning to react to the trending song. He first said:

"You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not Hip Hop."

A few minutes later, he went on to slam Big Zulu for claiming the song is all about the spirit of humanity and building the hip-hop community.

Source: Briefly News