Ntombee Mzolo recently honoured the life and memory of her late little girl Linile with a special event

Media personality Ntombee Mzolo shared the details of her daughter Linile's tombstone unveilling on social media

Supporters of Ntombee Mzolo were immediately in her comments with words of encouragement and comfort on a special day

Ntombee Mzolo held an event for her daughter, who died in a car crash at 3 years old. Image: Instagram/@ntombee_1

A fatal car crash claimed the life of Ntombee Mzolo's beloved baby girl Linile. Ntombee Mzolo shared her latest efforts to remember her daughter with her loyal supporters.

Socialite Ntombee Mzolo included every detail of her daughter's special occasion. Ntombee Mzolo left her fans in awe of the beautiful ceremony that she dedicated to her beloved child.

Ntombee Mzolo unveils tombstone of her late daughter

According to TimeLIVE, Ntombee shared the videos and pictures of her daughter's tomb unveiling. Ntombee also shared a heartfelt tribute written to her daughter where she admitted that her passing feels fresh and wishes God had given them more time together. She Wrote :

"I wish things could be different but I guess it was time. I wish I could have negotiated with God just this one time.

"I wish I could rewind life just for a few seconds. How I wish that God had written that day differently in the book of life. Happy heavenly birthday, sthandwa sami. May your beautiful and happy soul continue to rest in peace.”

Fans of Ntombee immediately flooded her comments with kind words about her late daughter. Notombee could feel all the love, showing fans how her day ended with joy.

bernyherby commented:

"This was just so beautiful to watch. Strength to you my friend."

jabulile0309 commented:

I love you sis.

azwie_chabz_mavhungu commented:

"Strength and love to you."

rejoicelorraien commented:

"Much love sis. God’s got your back."

