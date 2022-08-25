Magesh's memorial was an opportunity for those who loved him to look back on the good and bad in his life

One of the most significant times in Magesh's life was when he was involved in a fatal car crash that claimed a life

Magesh's closest friends got candid about how the kwaito star's life changed for the worse after the fateful accident

Magesh was involved in a 2001 car crash that took over his life for seven years. Magesh's close friends reflected on how the TKZee star never lived the same after the accident.

TKZee member Magesh was in a life-changing road accident, and friends explained how he never fully recovered from the trauma. Image: Twitter/@TKZeeband

Magesh's passing left many reeling, and his latest memorial was an opportunity to get closure. Friends knew it was important to acknowledge how Magesh never got over being involved in an accident that killed a businesswoman from Botswana.

What happened to Magesh in 2001?

According to TimesLIVE, Magesh was involved in a car accident on his 21st birthday, and businesswoman Maria Monyatsi died as a result. Magesh's close friend and colleague Mncedisi Mpofu explained that the crash profoundly affected Magesh.

Mncedisi said Magesh's friends did not think he would pull through. Mncedisi concluded that Magesh could never move past the accident even though he was acquitted. The South African reports that the accident is also why Magesh suffered from epilepsy.

Another friend of Magesh, Zisuliwe Maisela, said:

“Our conversations became a bit meaningless, when I asked you what was eating you, you would always find a way to change the subject. When you eventually beat the case in Botswana, I thought yep, now my friend is back and would be back stronger than ever, but that would never happen.”

The memorial was streamed online and reminded South Africans of the talent that has been lost. Many commented on how the memorial service was a befitting commemoration of Magesh.

Moemedi Sipho commented:

"Robala pila Gershman Mr Onus."

Mafesion Makhandizinto McSwagger commented:

Rest in Power Gesh Omega the Smooth Operator!"

Khosi MK commented:

"Beautiful and yet heartbreaking that he's no more. Know he's looking down on everyone for giving honour to his contribution."

