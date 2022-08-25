Late music star Tokollo Magesh was celebrated at his memorial service on 24 August by family and friends

Magesh received touching speeches in honour of his life and legacy that left many South Africans in their feels

Some of the most emotional commemorations were delivered by legend Oskido and iconic TV mogul Penny Lebyane

Magesh's friends treasured his life at his memorial by showing the full extent of his life. The late TKzee member, Magesh, has left a hole in the South African entertainment industry, and his memorial service was an opportunity to reflect on his legacy.

Magesh's memorial was an emotional affair as guests shared their most moving stories about the kwaito star's life. Image: Instagram/@pennylebyane/Getty Images/Gallo Images/ Facebook/TKZee

Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala was remembered fondly by many different speakers at his memorial. The entire event for Magesh made it clear that the icon will never be forgotten.

Sweet Memories about Magesh from Oskido

On Magesh's memorial day, one of his most moving tributes was from music legend Oskido. According to TimesLIVE, The DJ remembered hearing TKZee for the first time and knowing that their music was a game changer. He said:

"TKZee just transformed everything in that time. During that era everything happened and TKZee was big and what drew me to them was that they could change from kasi to model C."

Oskido reflected on how Magesh got to bounce back after a tragic car crash in 2001. Oskido thanked TKZee for "bringing him back" in his "last hours".

Penny Lebyane remembers Magesh

TimesLIVE reports that legend TV broadcaster Penny Lebyane called Magesh a pioneer who "was a dynamic, intelligent, gifted child". Penny said that Magesh was born at a crucial time in history in 1976 and that he represented freedom and the spirit of youth. She said:

"He carried the generation who had a dream."

Gwyza talks TKZee and working with Magesh

A part of the TKZee family Kagiso Diseko, aka Gwyza, reflected on his musical journey with Magesh. He said:

"With Tokollo gone is like the trinity is missing but he's here in spirit and just like I’ve told you, I think the most important thing is to want for other people what you want for yourself.”

Magesh's memorial was live streamed for fans who once again shared their condolences over Magesh's passing.

@ThobelaniMcunu2 commented:

"Take it easy Sosa. Send our humble greetings to Moses Molelekwa, Mandoza, Tk, Thuli Thilis & the rest. "

@LebogangMakwapa commented:

"Rest in peace Magesh. From the Godfather of Kwaito Mdu Tshabalala and me.We miss you number one Tsotsi."

@EmilyLebese commented:

"Rest easy Tokollo and condolences to family."

@BA_Chwama commented:

"May God be with you @KabeloMabalane and @ZwaiBala, as you go through the grieving of your brother and friend."

@Nwabisa_1 commented:

"Memorial service Ka Magesh is hilarious, the stories."

"He saw me from day 1": Kabelo cries in heart-wrenching eulogy for Magesh

Briefly News previously reported that Kabelo Mabalane was amongst one of Magesh's loved ones who spoke at his funeral. Netizens who listened to Kabelo Mabalane's message about Magesh got a full picture of their life together.

Kabelo Mabalane talked about his friendship with Magesh starting from their heydays when they began making music together. Kabelo also opened up about the impact that Magesh had on him as a person.

Kabelo Mbalane gave a moving speech at Tokollo Magesh's funeral ceremony, attended by many, and it was streamed nationally by SABC. Kabaelo cried at Magesh's funeral.

