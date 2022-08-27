Tebogo Thobejane and Inno Morolong are will fight in court after a public brawl in which they made accusations against each other

According to reports, Tebogo did not want her name to be tarnished, so she filed a defamation lawsuit against the club host who claims she sleeps around

Inno Morolong has responded to the case, but she appears unconcerned, claiming that everything she said about the Muvhango actress is true

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tebogo Thobejane has filed a defamation case against Inno Morolong after their public fight. Image: @tebogocthobejane and @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane has sought legal assistance following her public spat with Inno Morolong.

When the two stunners faced off a few months ago, Inno, according to ZAlebs, made some defamatory allegations. As a result, Tebogo is seeking R500 000 from Inno, who must also retract the "false" statement and publicly apologise, further reports ZAlebs.

"The defendant's statements are malicious and violated the dignity of the plaintiff, which the plaintiff is entitled to protect since they are not true," read the letter from Tebogo's lawyer.

On the timeline, Inno and Tebogo have had a long feud. According to ZAlebs, the two had a physical altercation after which Inno took online to drag Tebogo through the mud. She referred to her as a "loose woman," alleging that she sleeps around even with the president.

Inno has responded to Tebogo's legal representative's letter. ZAlebs further reports that she took to Instagram and stood by her word. She claimed that everything she said about Tebogo is true.

DJ Black Coffee’s son Esona says dad’s fame brings intense pressure after starting his own music career

Briefly News previously reported that being the son of the talented DJ Black Coffee is bound to result in people associating everything one does with him, and Esona, the Grammy winner's son, is no exception.

Esona recently revealed in an interview with Metro FM that he tried to distance himself from his father's fame, but that it was unavoidable due to his father's influence not only in Mzansi's music industry but around the world. This has become clear now that he is pursuing a career in music.

The international DJ's son went on to say that he was proud of his father when he won a Grammy and that he had always hoped that the prestigious award ceremony would one day recognise his father's work.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News