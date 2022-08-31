Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandie Khumalo and her mother Gladness, are reportedly going to be charged with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa in the second docket

Besides Kelly and her family, two of the late Orlando Pirates goalie's friends and Longwe Thwala are also allegedly listed as accused in the second docket

Social media users took to Twitter to share mixed reactions to the news with some claiming the NPA and SAPS are using the soccer star's case as a PR stunt

Kelly Khumalo is reportedly going to be charged with murder. The singer, her sister Zandie Khumalo and the other people who were in the house when Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down are apparently in trouble with the law.

Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo are reportedly charged with murder in the second docket about Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

The late Orlando Pirates goalie was fatally shot allegedly at his baby mama's house a few years back but no one has been convicted for his murder. His baby mama, Kelly, and some members of her family are named as accused in the second docket, according to reports.

Taking to Twitter, EWN reported that the reality TV star, her sister, her mother and three others are named in the docket. The outlet wrote:

"In the second docket Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness, sister Zandile, her then boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa’s friends are charged with murder."

Social media users took to the publication's comment section and shared mixed reactions:

@Nkuli_Ngqola wrote:

"Mxm these people are seriously playing now. How do you charge all six with murder? The others should be charged with conspiracy to conceal. This case might really never be solved."

@MJ22M said:

"They should be arrested that's the only way 2 crack this case."

@lehl007 commented:

"Finally the correct docket. This indeed is SA's worst kept secret. They tried shame. Reminds me of Tony Yengeni fighting for 3 years. Not to go to prison. Then being sentenced to 3 years in prison."

@Nbantu_ wrote:

"Honestly, I feel like whenever they start to lose public attention, they go back to this case. Clearly they don't want to solve it, so why don't they just let it go."

@Curtis_85M added:

"The justice system failed itself the moment they failed to arrest whoever was at the house when Senzo was murdered."

Zandile Khumalo's sister not impressed by advocate Malesela Teffo's withdrawal

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Gumede has slammed advocate Malesela Teffo after he announced his withdrawal from the much-publicised Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The reality TV star's sister, who is also a singer, took to her timeline to pen a lengthy post about how disappointed she is that adv Teffo is no longer representing the accused in the murder trial.

Kelly Khumalo, her sister and Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, were among the people who were inside the home in which the late Orlando Pirates goalie was fatally shot in.

He was gunned down in 2014, but no one has been convicted of his murder even though his baby mama and her family were present when the incident took place

