Hit show Expresso will have one less presenter after Jamie Domburg let her fans know that she would no longer be on their screens

Jamie Domburg gave Expresso viewers a detailed explanation about her decision to step away from the show

Expresso will be losing Jamie Domburg right after beloved presenter Katlego Maboe came back from his suspension

Jamie Domburg told her loyal followers that she would not be returning to Expresso. Jamie had a thoughtful post written where she got candid about everything to Expresso's audience.

Jamie Domburg bid 'Expresso' goodbye because she is choosing to focus on getting better at her skills. Image: Instagram/@jamie_domburg

Source: Instagram

Jamie Domburg looked back to when she first started as she expressed her gratitude. Many fans were sad to see her go, especially after favourite presenter Katlego Maboe's recent return.

Expresso loses Jamie Domburg

In an Instagram post, Jamie celebrated three years at Expresso and announced that she was leaving the morning show and that it was not easy. She said:

"After three years of laughs, learning, and crying with my beloved @expressoshow family, waking up at four am with a smile on my face every day because I absolutely love what I do. Tomorrow morning will be my final show waking up with you South Africa. It is certainly not an easy decision to walk away when this truly is my passion."

Jamie was discovered through a presenter search, and she says that she is looking forward to getting better at her craft as a presenter. She said she is stepping back to gain experience and skills to "pursue a different path."

Jamie assured fans that there's a possibility she would come back, and if she did, she would "be a better version of myself and more ready to serve this audience. ". Expresso echoed her sentiments as they posted about Jamie and said, "it's not goodbye, it's see you soon."

Katlego Maboe says goodbye to Jamie Domburg

Fans were sad to see Jamie go as they commented they are well wishes for her future. Fellow SABC presenters, including Katlego Maboe, shared their heartfelt farewells to Jamie.

TV host Katlego Maboe wrote:

"I don’t have words to express how this saddens me - you have really found a special place in my heart sis. We are family now and always. I know God has your back and His plans for you and your gorgeous family are unfolding beautifully. You are such an inspiration to me and so many out there - keep shining your light with that infectious smile and warm heart."

Former Expresso TV presenter Kuhle Adams commented:

"You are incredible Jamie. Thank you for sharing your gift with us and inspiring so many with your talent and journey! God has got you! You're going to slay this next chapter."

@beverley_26 commented:

"Ahh I loved her. That's a pity. Hopefully, we will have more women presenters on the show. "

@janine.coetzee commented:

"Wish you well on your new journey. Really enjoyed you on Expresso and will miss seeing you."

@mb.ali988 commented:

"Be blessed. Though I am gonna miss you."

@timmiabruce commented:

"I have tears."

@joshua.jacobs.988 commented:

"All the best."

Source: Briefly News